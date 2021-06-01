Ex-Deputy Head of DANS: Boyko Rashkov’s Security Clearance Revoked for Breach of Confidentiality

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 1, 2021, Tuesday // 11:40
Bulgaria: Ex-Deputy Head of DANS: Boyko Rashkov’s Security Clearance Revoked for Breach of Confidentiality

The security clearance of caretaker Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov has been revoked because he had disclosed confidential information, said the suspended deputy head of the State Agency for National Security (DANS) Nedyalko Nedyalkov. Today, he went to the security agency to find out the reasons for his dismissal.

On entering the DANS office Nedyalkov explained that he himself had signed the document that deprived Rashkov of access to classified information. The reason was that Rashkov had disclosed such information.

"It has been a long time since then and I don‘t remember the details," Nedyalkov said, pointing out that Rashkov had been informed of the decision by officials of the State Agency for National Security.

The ex-deputy head of DANS added that in a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, he was asked to provide all information about the Russian espionage ring exposed in Bulgaria.

At the same meeting, Boyko Rashkov asked him why he did not revoke security clearance of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, caretaker interior minister, security clearance
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria