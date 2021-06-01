Ex-Deputy Head of DANS: Boyko Rashkov’s Security Clearance Revoked for Breach of Confidentiality
The security clearance of caretaker Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov has been revoked because he had disclosed confidential information, said the suspended deputy head of the State Agency for National Security (DANS) Nedyalko Nedyalkov. Today, he went to the security agency to find out the reasons for his dismissal.
On entering the DANS office Nedyalkov explained that he himself had signed the document that deprived Rashkov of access to classified information. The reason was that Rashkov had disclosed such information.
"It has been a long time since then and I don‘t remember the details," Nedyalkov said, pointing out that Rashkov had been informed of the decision by officials of the State Agency for National Security.
The ex-deputy head of DANS added that in a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, he was asked to provide all information about the Russian espionage ring exposed in Bulgaria.
At the same meeting, Boyko Rashkov asked him why he did not revoke security clearance of Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.
