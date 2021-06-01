Bulgarian Expert: Mistakes Were Made in Pandemic Management

Definitely during the management of the pandemic in our country there were some mistakes.

The biggest of these was creating panic. This was stated by the advisor to the Minister of Health Prof. Mira Kozhuharova this morning on Nova tv.

"In epidemiology, it is extremely important when you apply some measures to make analyses. Their goal is to assess what was successful and what was not in subsequent similar situations. Pandemic is not over, there must be knowledge what needs to be done.

"We have to realize which of what was done was useful. Such an analysis would be useful," she said.

"There were definitely mistakes. It is difficult to accept that the data showed a large number of deaths in our country, with a relatively small number of positive cases," said Prof. Mira Kozhuharova.

She also took into account the fact that during the first wave in Bulgaria, as well as in the whole world, there were not enough means of protection, while this is not the case now.

"The cause is circulating among people for the first time, but epidemics and pandemics are not unknown. The main mistake was that for the most part in this period, especially in the beginning, I did not see the epidemiological analysis of the situation. Epidemiology is a very old medical science, there have been pandemics before and humanity has some experience, " said Prof. Kozhuharova.

According to her, the pandemic is not over and probably there will be an increase in the circulation of the virus during the autumn season.

"I hope more and more people want to get vaccinated. Now is the time for older people to make a gesture to their grown children - to get vaccinated and give them the opportunity to be calm and stop thinking about us," said Prof. Mira. Kozhukharova.

"Now is the time for anyone who has not been ill to be vaccinated," said the professor.