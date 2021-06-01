Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 303 Newly Infected, 38 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 303 from 16,978 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 1.

103 were confirmed from PCR and 200 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 418,577.

The active cases are 18,694.

Of the total, 3,054 patients are in hospitals, 348 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,646 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 382,183;

· 12,681 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,365,923;

· 38 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,700.