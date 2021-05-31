China Changes Demographic Policy, Allows Families to Have Three Children

Society | May 31, 2021, Monday // 14:15
Bulgaria: China Changes Demographic Policy, Allows Families to Have Three Children

Chinese authorities have decided to grant couples across the country the right to have up to three children now, Xinhua reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the decision was made at a meeting of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party. It is not clear when the measure will take effect.

China has been pursuing a policy to restrict birth rates since the mid-1970s, as families were allowed to have only one child with very few exceptions. If this rule was breached, parents faced big fines as well as other measures.

China relaxed this policy several years ago, clearing families where both parents are the only children as well as those living in rural locations if their first child is a girl to have two kids. In 2013, the policy was eased further. All Chinese families were allowed to have two children on January 1, 2016.

The latest reports note that China’s population stands at 1.41 billion people.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, demographic policy, three-child family
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria