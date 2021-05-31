President Radev Demands Probe into Incident during US Military Drills

Bulgaria: President Radev Demands Probe into Incident during US Military Drills

“It is inadmissible to have the lives of Bulgarian citizens disturbed and put at risk by military formations, whether Bulgarian or belonging to a foreign army,” said President Rumen Radev, talking to Minister of Defence Georgi Panayotov and Lieutenant General Lyubcho Todorov, Commander of the Joint Forces Command.

Commenting on the raid by American soldiers of a production workshop near Cheshnegirovo during a military exercise, President Radev stated he expects a thorough investigation into the incident, disclosure of the names of the officials responsible and a review of the organization and safety measures.

“The exercises with our allies on the territory of Bulgaria should contribute to building security and trust in collective defence, not breed tension,” the President said.  

  

 

