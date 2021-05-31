Travelling Abroad: What Requirements Enter into Force as of 1 June

With the beginning of June comes the season of holidays and long days on the beach.

Monitoring the current situation and plans for loosening anti-epidemic measures in each country is not an easy task.

If you are about to travel for vacation, see what new rules take effect in some of the tourist destinations popular among Bulgarians.

Turkey

The requirement to present a negative PCR test, made no more than 72 hours before arrival in the country, remains in effect, but from 1 June at the Bulgarian-Turkish border at the Checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo - Kapukule foreign nationals entering Turkey will be able to take a rapid PCR test for COVID-19 against 110 Turkish Lira (about BGN 21). The test result will be ready in 30 minutes.

No negative PCR test is required for those vaccinated with the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines.

From 1 June the restaurants, cafes, spa and beauty salons work at full capacity. It remains mandatory to wear masks outdoors, except in parks and gardens.

Italy

From June 1, restaurants in the country will be allowed to serve indoors, not only outdoors. A curfew is in effect in the country from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. On June 7, it will be shifted by an hour and you will be able to stay out till midnight. The curfew is expected to be lifted on June 21.

North Macedonia

From June 1, the mandatory mask wearing outdoors (except for large gatherings) is waived, but remains in force indoors. From this date, it is also allowed to sit up to six people at the same table in the dining establishments.

Slovenia

After it became clear in recent days that the percentage of positive tests in Slovenia was at a record low, the government announced that from June 1 it planned to lift almost all pandemic-related restrictions.

Albania

From 1 June the curfew is shortened by one hour and will apply from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. Bars and restaurants will be open until 11:00 p.m. Nightclubs will remain closed. From 1 June, the mandatory wearing of masks outdoors is also cancelled, but it remains in force for indoor facilities.

Albania does not have a requirement to submit a negative test or vaccination certificate when crossing the border, which hopefully will attract more tourists this summer.

Cyprus

From 1 June, catering establishments are allowed to be open indoors. From June 10, nightlife will be open on the condition that Covid-19 safety protocols are observed.

However, Bulgaria remains in the red zone in Cyprus, which means that those entering the territory of the country will have to take two PCR tests - one before arrival and one after landing.

Tunisia

From 1 June 2021, Tunisia waived the quarantine requirement and submittal of a negative PCR test for those tourists who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had the disease. Vaccinated visitors will have to submit a vaccination certificate with a QR code or other official document from the local health authorities. Those who have had the disease and at least 6 weeks have passed since the date of their positive PCR test will also be exempt from testing and quarantine.