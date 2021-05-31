Bulgaria: All School Students Return to In-Person Learning

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 31, 2021, Monday // 10:04
There will be no more rotations at schools. All students from 5th to 11th grade return to school.

However, measures against COVID-19 remain in force. Disinfection and wearing masks are mandatory. As before, contacts between different classes will be limited.

According to the order, if the situation deteriorates again – school principals are allowed to offer a switch back to a remote form of training.

As of today, extracurricular team activities are also allowed.

 

 

