Greece Extends Entry Restrictions Until June 7

Greece has extended restrictions on entry into the country until 7 June, meaning that all travellers arriving there are required to have a negative PCR certificate from a testing laboratory, for a Covid-19. The test should be taken no later than 72 hours before arrival.

This test is mandatory including for children over the age of 5, regardless of the epidemiological situation in the country of departure

Proof of a negative test is not required only for travelers that have completed their vaccination at least 14 days before arrival in Greece and hold a vaccination certificate.

The country considers acceptable the vaccines Pfizer/ BioNtech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, Novavax, Janssen, Sinovac Biotech, Sputnik, Cansino Biologics, Sinopharm among others.

Proof of a negative PCR test is not required if the traveller was tested positive with COVID-19 in the past 2 to 9 months. This can be proved either by presenting a positive PCR molecular test result performed by an authorized laboratory or a medical certificate confirming that the holder was tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 virus infection.

Prior to their trip, all travellers must complete Passenger Locator Form until the day before entering the country, providing detailed information on their point of departure, the duration of previous stays in other countries, and the address of their stay while in Greece.

The countries from which entry is allowed, under these conditions and without the requirement for subsequent self-isolation are: EU and Schengen Area countries, USA, UK, Israel, Serbia, UAE, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, Singapore, the Russian Federation, North Macedonia, Canada, Belarus, Bahrein, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia.