Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 53 Newly Infected, 5 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 53 from 4,377 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 31.

17 were confirmed from PCR and 36 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 418,274.

The active cases are 20,075.

Of the total, 3,176 patients are in hospitals, 359 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 178 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 380,537;

· 5,045 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,353,249;

· 5 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,662.