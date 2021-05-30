Shooting in Russia, Gunman Is Former Policeman
A former police officer opened gunfire from the balcony of his apartment in Yekaterinburg, wounding a National Guard officer and a child, a source in the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.
"According to preliminary data, gunfire was opened by a former police officer, supposedly from a hunting shotgun. He has not yet been detained," he source said, adding that the man may be drunk.
A girl and a National Guard officer were wounded. Law enforcers are being summoned to the site. A child was taken to hospital after the incident, a source told.
"Yes, an officer was wounded. A child was also hospitalized," the source said.
The girl who was wounded is in critical condition, the press service of the Sverdlovsk region health ministry told.
"The girl is in critical condition. She was taken to children’s hospital No. 9," it said.
According to a TASS correspondent, shooting continues. A National Guard’s rapid deployment taskforce has begun to storm the apartment, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.
The house is being cordoned off and residents are being evacuated. The shooter has not advanced any demands.
More gunshots were heard from an apartment bloc in Yekaterinburg, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.
The house has been cordoned off.
A rapid deployment taskforce of Russia’s National Guard has begun to storm the apartment in a residential house.P
Police was verifying reports that before opening fire the man had sent messages to his friends warning that he was going to open gunfire and commit suicide./tass
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Russia Accuses EU of Stopping Access to Sputnik Vaccine
- » Russian Orthodox Church Pleas Reduction of Abortions to Fight Demographic Crisis
- » Doctor Who Treated Navalny from Poisoning Reported Missing
- » Russia Announced Entry Ban on 8 EU Officials
- » Navalny Ends His Hunger Strike in Prison
- » Russian Opposition Leader Navalny 'could die at any moment' Says Doctor