Shooting in Russia, Gunman Is Former Policeman

A former police officer opened gunfire from the balcony of his apartment in Yekaterinburg, wounding a National Guard officer and a child, a source in the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, gunfire was opened by a former police officer, supposedly from a hunting shotgun. He has not yet been detained," he source said, adding that the man may be drunk.

A girl and a National Guard officer were wounded. Law enforcers are being summoned to the site. A child was taken to hospital after the incident, a source told.

"Yes, an officer was wounded. A child was also hospitalized," the source said.

Yekaterinburg’s police have confirmed that a girl and a National Guard officer were wounded in shooting.