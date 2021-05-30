Bernal Wins Italian Giro

Colombian rider Egan Bernal appears to have finally put his back problems behind him as he added the Giro d'Italia title to his Tour de France win on Sunday.

Bernal, who won the Tour in 2019, safely maintained his advantage on the final day's time trial to Milan. As tradition dictates, he was last off the ramp and the Ineos Grenadiers rider had an overall lead of almost two minutes.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider completed the 30.3-kilometer route in 35 minutes, 41 seconds to clinch overall victory by 1:29. He pumped his hands above his head as he crossed the line in front of Milan's famous cathedral.

Damiano Caruso was second overall, with Simon Yates completing the podium. Yates finished 4:15 behind Bernal.

Bernal had worn the leader's pink jersey since claiming it by winning the ninth stage with an attack on the summit finish. And, along with his team, he brilliantly defended it along the rest of the route to Milan, where he lifted the impressive Trofeo Senza Fine.

"It is my first Giro, and it was very special, the way we rode, the way I returned to being a player after nearly two years without good form in a Grand Tour. So, I think it's special." said the winner.

There were hundreds of fans in Milan's Piazza Duomo celebrating Bernal's victory, many waving Colombia flags and wearing shirts of the country's soccer team.