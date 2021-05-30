Bernal Wins Italian Giro

Sports | May 30, 2021, Sunday // 20:31
Bulgaria: Bernal Wins Italian Giro giroditalia.it/foto/

Colombian rider Egan Bernal appears to have finally put his back problems behind him as he added the Giro d'Italia title to his Tour de France win on Sunday.

Bernal, who won the Tour in 2019, safely maintained his advantage on the final day's time trial to Milan. As tradition dictates, he was last off the ramp and the Ineos Grenadiers rider had an overall lead of almost two minutes.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider completed the 30.3-kilometer route in 35 minutes, 41 seconds to clinch overall victory by 1:29. He pumped his hands above his head as he crossed the line in front of Milan's famous cathedral.

Damiano Caruso was second overall, with Simon Yates completing the podium. Yates finished 4:15 behind Bernal.

Bernal had worn the leader's pink jersey since claiming it by winning the ninth stage with an attack on the summit finish. And, along with his team, he brilliantly defended it along the rest of the route to Milan, where he lifted the impressive Trofeo Senza Fine.

"It is my first Giro, and it was very special, the way we rode, the way I returned to being a player after nearly two years without good form in a Grand Tour. So, I think it's special." said the winner.

There were hundreds of fans in Milan's Piazza Duomo celebrating Bernal's victory, many waving Colombia flags and wearing shirts of the country's soccer team.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria