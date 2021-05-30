2 Dead and 20 Injured after Mass Shooting in Miami

Two people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a mass shooting in Miami early Sunday, police said.

Three people got out of an SUV and "began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" of people who were standing outside a "scheduled event" at an establishment on 186th Street, in the Hialeah area west of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade police said in a statement.

Investigators were hunting for the shooters, who returned to their vehicle and fled, the statement said.

Two people were found dead and transported eight others to hospitals, said the statement, which said 12 other victims went to hospitals on their own. At least one victim was transported in critical condition, the statement said.

It was the second major shooting in the Miami area in as many days. One person died after seven people were shot Friday night, NBC Miami said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for "swift and severe" against the shooters in a tweet Sunday./msn