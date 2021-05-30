COVID-19 in Bulgaria:115 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | May 30, 2021, Sunday // 11:14
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria:115 New Cases

In the past 24 hours, 115 new cases of coronavirus have been proven, according to the National Information System. 7,850 samples were examined, of which 4464 RT PCR and 3386 rapid antigen tests.

In percentage terms, the number of positive cases compared to the number of tests performed is 1.46%.

It decreased compared to the previous day (2.12%).

From 4464 RT PCR tests positive with 61 or 1.36%. Out of 3386 rapid tests for antigens positive are 54 or 1.59%.

The breakdown by district at the current address of the persons is as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 8; Burgas - 13; Varna - 15; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 3; Dobrich - 5; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 4; Lovech - 1; Montana - 2; Pazardzhik - 6; Pernik - 2; Plovdiv - 11; Ruse - 3; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 3; Sofia - 4; Sofia city - 16; Stara Zagora - 2; Targovishte - 2; Haskovo - 2; Yambol - 2.

The areas in which no new cases have been registered are: Vidin, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra and Shumen

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria