COVID-19 in Bulgaria:115 New Cases

In the past 24 hours, 115 new cases of coronavirus have been proven, according to the National Information System. 7,850 samples were examined, of which 4464 RT PCR and 3386 rapid antigen tests.

In percentage terms, the number of positive cases compared to the number of tests performed is 1.46%.

It decreased compared to the previous day (2.12%).

From 4464 RT PCR tests positive with 61 or 1.36%. Out of 3386 rapid tests for antigens positive are 54 or 1.59%.

The breakdown by district at the current address of the persons is as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 8; Burgas - 13; Varna - 15; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vratsa - 1; Gabrovo - 3; Dobrich - 5; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 4; Lovech - 1; Montana - 2; Pazardzhik - 6; Pernik - 2; Plovdiv - 11; Ruse - 3; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 3; Sofia - 4; Sofia city - 16; Stara Zagora - 2; Targovishte - 2; Haskovo - 2; Yambol - 2.

The areas in which no new cases have been registered are: Vidin, Pleven, Razgrad, Silistra and Shumen