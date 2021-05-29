British PM Boris Johnson Has Married

The Prime Minister’s Office has not wished to comment on the postings in some papers, who writes that the couple got married in a private ceremony where only family and friends were present on Saturday.

According to The Sun, the alleged wedding plans were unknown to senior staff at Downing Street. Under the current infection control rules in England, a maximum of 30 guests at weddings is allowed.

56-year-old Johnson and 33-year-old Symonds, who is a former communications adviser to the Conservative Party, announced that they were engaged in February 2020. Together they have a son, Wilfred, who is one year old. If it’s true they’m married, it’s Symonds’ first marriage and Johnson’s third. The Prime Minister has at least five other children from previous relationships.

Several politicians have congratulated the couple on the reports, including Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster.