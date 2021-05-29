Several Countries Ease Travel Restrictions on Bulgarian Arrivals

The Czech Republic is putting Bulgaria on the list of countries with a medium risk of transmission of COVID-19 as of May 31, which lifts some of the restrictions on Bulgarian citizens entering the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Arrivals from Bulgaria must fill in the online Public Health Passenger Locator Form. A negative PCR or antigen test done up to 24 hours before entry must be presented on arrival. This requirement applies to passengers arriving from Bulgaria by public transport (train, plane or bus), said the Ministry. Those arriving by private transport must have a PCR or antigen test done in the Czech Republic no later than five days after arrival.

Bulgarian citizens arriving in Denmark will not be subject to 10-day self-isolation as of 4 pm on May 29, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The requirement for a negative COVID test done 48 hours before and immediately upon arrival in Denmark remains valid for those without permanent residence in the country.

The Turkish authorities have lifted the requirement for PCR tests and quarantine of passengers vaccinated against COVID entering the country through the checkpoints on the Turkish-Bulgarian border.

Arrivals from Bulgaria holding a vaccination certificate can enter Turkey through the Kapikule border checkpoint without presenting a negative PCR test or self-isolating, the authorities in the city of Edirne said.

Those under 18 travelling with parents who hold a vaccination certificate will not be required to present a negative PCR test.