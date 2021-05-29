Caretaker Health Minister to Investigate High Mortality in Past Year and Relation with Covid-19

Caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, assigned the National Centre for Public Health and Analysis (NCPHA), within 30 days, to perform an analysis of the activities related to public health services in the period from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, in the context of the epidemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The NCPHA analysis is aimed to identify the direct and indirect causes for the high number of deaths, as well as assess the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the reported mortality, the order says.

Pursuant to the order, the NCPHA will analyze the total number of deaths and their distribution by age groups and by weeks for the specified period; the total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 and their distribution by age groups and by weeks.

The National Centre for Public Health and Analysis is required to indicate the relevant mortality rates per 100,000 population by age group, by week and by district.

The NCPHA is also assigned to analyze the activities of the centres for emergency medical aid, primary outpatient care, specialized outpatient care, laboratories, hospital medical care.

The caretaker Minister of Health instructs the NCPHA to present chronologically and analyze the actions of the former government and the National Operational Headquarters (coronavirus task force) during the epidemic in terms of protecting the health of citizens, as well as to present an analysis of the specific actions related to COVID-19 of the former Ministers of Health, Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov and Kiril Ananiev, the regional health inspectorates, the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, the National Health Insurance Fund and other bodies and organizations involved in counteracting the epidemic.

The NCPHA will evaluate the effect of the implementation of the anti-epidemic measures, the provision of vaccines and the organization of the vaccination process.