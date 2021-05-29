Free Vaccination Points Opened in Sofia Parks this Weekend

Society » HEALTH | May 29, 2021, Saturday // 12:30
Sofia municipality is opening vaccination points against Covid-19 at three Sofia parks this weekend, the municipality said.

This Saturday and Sunday (May 29 and 30), anyone who wishes to be vaccinated can do so at any of the three points situated in the capital:

  • the entrance to the South Park from "Gotse Delcev" Blvd.

  • the entrance to Borisova gradina at Orlov most

  • the parking lot in front of the grocery store on "Resurrection" Blvd.

This was announced by Yordanka Fandakova, the mayor of Sofia on her Facebook profile. The campaign is an initiative of the Sofia Municipality and the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate.

All types of approved in Bulgaria vaccines are available, except AstraZeneca. Vaccination is free.

The vaccines will be administered by medical teams from municipal hospitals between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Citizens immunized with the Jansen single-dose vaccine will receive a vaccination certificate immediately, and those who prefer another type of vaccine will receive information on when and where a second dose will be given.

