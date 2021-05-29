COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 287 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 287 from 13,506 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 29.

119 were confirmed from PCR and 168 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 418,106.

The active cases are 20,200.

Of the total, 3,188 patients are in hospitals, 367 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,098 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 380,254;

· 19,351 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,341,130;

· 15 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,652.