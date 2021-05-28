Bulgaria: Caretaker Health Minister Orders to Scale up Vaccine Rollout

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued an order on May 28 that general practitioners may also administer vaccinations against Covid-19 to those not on their lists of patients.

The Health Ministry said in a media statement that the order had been communicated to the regional health inspectorates, which must notify the medical establishments in their districts.

Earlier this week, by order of the Sofia regional health inspectorate, one of the vaccination points at the Alexandrovska Hospital in Bulgaria’s capital city extended its opening hours to 11pm for people unable to go for immunisation during working hours.

The other vaccination points at Alexandrovska are open every day of the week from 9am to 5pm.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen vaccines against Covid-19 are available. Priority is given to people with chronic illnesses.

Similarly, at Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia, the vaccination point near the main entrance has extended its opening hours until 11pm.

The remaining vaccination points are open seven days a week from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

The hospital has doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and the single-dose Janssen vaccine is available at both vaccination points in the Pirogov medical centre.

Sofia municipality is opening vaccination points against Covid-19 at three public places on Saturdays and Sundays, the municipality said.

At the weekend, medical teams will be on duty from 9am to 4pm at the Gotse Delchev Boulevard entrance to South Park, the entrance to Borissova Gradina near Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge) and the parking area in front of T-Market on Vuzkresenie Boulevard.

According to the May 28 daily report by the national information system, so far, 1 321 786 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 212 on May 27.

A total of 533 791 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 7305 in the past day.