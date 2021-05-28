Thousands of Bulgarian Schoolchildren and Teacher Will Have Free Vacation to Support Tourism

Business » TOURISM | May 28, 2021, Friday // 13:16
Thirty thousand Bulgarian school students and teachers will spend free vacations at tourist sites to support businesses under the "Together Again" programme. Each state and municipal school will be able to send no more than 70 children from the 1st to the 9th grade. 

The programme will run from July to September 15, caretaker Education Minister Nikolay Denkov announced at the presentation of the new measures, which will support businesses and the most hard-hit sector during the pandemic - tourism. 

 The one-week summer vacation will be in small group and in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures. It will be financed with EUR 7.5 million from the state budget as EUR 250 euros is the price of a package including accommodation and food for each student or accompanying teacher.

 “The first contracts are expected to be signed by mid-July. There will be a first application procedure. If the money envisaged is not spent, we will also announce a new one. The process will continue until September 15", explained Nikolay Denkov.

 "The program really is a priority and has a serious social effect, as not only children will be able to relax after the hard school year, but the tourism sector will also receive support," said caretaker Minister of Tourism Stella Baltova.

  

 

