Foreign Ministry Helped Bulgarian Family Flee from Gaza Strip

Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has helped a Bulgarian family to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. The family asked for help from the Bulgarian diplomatic mission in Ramallah. The evacuation lasted 17 days through an operation organized by Ukraine with the assistance of Egypt.

Three Bulgarian citizens and a fourth member of the family with Palestinian citizenship have successfully landed at Sofia Airport, passing through two countries - Egypt and Ukraine. A group of 109 people were transported by bus and military convoy from the Gaza Strip to Cairo airport. The Bulgarian family reached Sofia thanks to the excellent cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry reported.