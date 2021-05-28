Bulgaria: July 11 Snap Elections Will Cost BGN 15,75 Million

The snap parliamentary elections on July 11 will cost BGN15.75 million, Chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Kamelia Neikova told BNT today. The draft estimate is made taking into account the supply of another 1,500 voting machines.

Whether more voting machines are needed will be decided after two voting experiments have been conducted with such devices in an uncontrolled environment. The test votes will be held on Sunday in Dobroslavtsi and on Monday in Slivnitsa. Yesterday there was such an experiment in the CEC, and within an hour 75 people have cast their votes.

Currently, 9,600 voting machines are available. They are not yet property of the state and the price for their delivery, which is BGN 43.2 million, has not been paid. The deadline for payment is June 26, and until then it must be clear whether they meet all the requirements and can be used for different types of elections. The first such real-world test will be on June 27, when there partial local elections will be held in Blagoevgrad. For this vote new software will be installed on the necessary 142 voting machines.



