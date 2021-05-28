Weather in Bulgaria: Rains and Thunderstorms Countrywide
Codes Orange and Yellow have been declared across the country due to expected intense rainfall, national weather service reports.
Code Orange has been issued for the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech and Pleven.
In areas with Code Orange thunderstorms and local short and intense rainfall of up to 40-45 mm are expected. There will be conditions for hail. Strong north-westerly wind with gusts of up to 20-22 m/s.
In regions with Code Yellow thunderstorms and local short and heavy rain in the afternoon and on Friday night in amounts up to 25-30 mm. There will be conditions for hail.
Maximum temperatures will be between 14C and 24C. On Saturday, rainfalls will stop and temperatures will rise.
