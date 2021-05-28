Weather in Bulgaria: Rains and Thunderstorms Countrywide

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 28, 2021, Friday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Rains and Thunderstorms Countrywide

Codes Orange and Yellow have been declared across the country due to expected intense rainfall, national weather service reports.

Code Orange has been issued for the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech and Pleven.

In areas with Code Orange thunderstorms and local short and intense rainfall of up to 40-45 mm are expected. There will be conditions for hail. Strong north-westerly wind with gusts of up to 20-22 m/s.

In regions with Code Yellow thunderstorms and local short and heavy rain in the afternoon and on Friday night in amounts up to 25-30 mm. There will be conditions for hail.

Maximum temperatures will be between 14C and 24C. On Saturday, rainfalls will stop and temperatures will rise.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather in Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria