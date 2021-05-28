Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 293 Newly Infected, 20 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 293 from 13,164 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 28.

165 were confirmed from PCR and 128 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 417,819.

The active cases are 21,026.

Of the total, 3,295 patients are in hospitals, 379 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,838 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 379,156;

· 18,212 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,321,786;

· 20 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,637.