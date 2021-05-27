Bulgaria: Bad Road Accident, 3 Dead

A total of three victims died after the accident on the highway "Trakia" at 356 km in the direction of Sofia-Burgas, said the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the seaside town.

The incident happened around 20.30 this evening after the highway exit Balgarovo.

For unknown reasons, a Hyundai truck with Burgas registration crashed on its own. The car overturned outside the roadway on the roof.

The passengers in the Hyundai truck were workers laying asphalt in the village of Bezmer, Yambol region.

They were returning to Burgas when the car overturned outside the roadway after a road exit in Balgarovo, on its roof - the victims are 32, 38 and 49 years of age. The latter was the driver of the truck, this was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas.

Police clarified that the victims were three, and not as previously reported for two victims.

Another three victims of the accident with who sustained injuries were taken to hospital, and one of them was hospitalized in "Resuscitation" with life-threatening injuries.

The other injured people are 53 and 37 years old. The 53-year-old man has multiple injuries to his body and is in serious condition.