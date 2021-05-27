US tells Russia It Will Not Rejoin Open Skies Treaty
The US has told Russia it will not rejoin an arms control deal that permits unarmed aerial flights over dozens of participating countries.
The state department said the Open Skies Treaty "has been undermined by Russia's violations" and its failure to return to compliance.
Russia denies the allegations, and the country is also expected to withdraw from the treaty this year.
The accord allows short-notice flights to monitor military activity.
More than 30 nations participate in the treaty which came into force in 2002.
"The United States regrets that the Treaty on Open Skies has been undermined by Russia's violations," the state department said on Thursday.
Under Donald Trump's presidency Washington withdrew from the treaty. As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden called the move short-sighted.
America's Thursday announcement means only one major arms control treaty between the two nuclear powers remains in place - the New Start treaty. It sets limits on deployments of strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems.
The announcement also comes as President Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are preparing for a summit in Geneva, Switzerland, on 16 June./bbc
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Covid-19: Half of U.S. Population Fully Vaccinated
- » India Braces for Hurricane Yaas: over 1 Million People Evacuated
- » EU Council Imposes Sanctions on Belarus after ‘state-organised hijacking’ of Plane
- » At least 9 Dead in Italian Cable Car Accident
- » China Will Help Poor Countries against Covid-19
- » Putin Says Kremlin Will Discuss Border Cooperation in Crimea with Ukraine