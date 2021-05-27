President Radev Rejected Idea for Intermediaries in Bulgarian-N.Macedonian History Disputes

President Rumen Radev announced that he does not accept EU historians to get involved in the work of the N. Macedonian-Bulgarian historical commission, Bulgarian and Macedonian media wrote during his visit to Rome together with his Macedonian counterpart Stevo Pendarovski.

"We do not need any mediators," the head of state's press office quoted him as saying that the solution was not in mediation but in constructive dialogue.

"No one knows our history better than we do," said Bulgarian president, reporting on an in-depth conversation held yesterday with the President of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski.

"It is up to us to have a frank constructive dialogue, based on historical documents, on the original sources."

The steps two neighboring countries need to take do not go through the other European capitals and hence the pressure on Bulgaria. I don't accept that in any way, Radev said.

According to him, a sustainable and irreversible solution to the issues with North Macedonia should be sought.

Radev commented on the issue after Pendarovski said that the proposals of Portugal (President of the Council of the EU) to resolve the dispute include the idea of ​​involving European historians, which Skopje supports in principle.

Diplomatic activity on the topic of negotiations between North Macedonia and the EU intensified on the eve of the EU Council on June 21-22, at which the negotiating framework with Skopje, currently blocked by Sofia, is to be discussed again.