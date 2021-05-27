UN Plans to Investigate Israeli-Gaza Conflict
The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine.
But the United States said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to the region.
At least 242 people were killed in Gaza and 13 were killed in Israel during 11 days of fierce fighting that ended on Friday with an Egyptian-brokered truce.
The violence came after weeks of increasing Israeli-Palestinian tension in occupied East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews.
Hamas began firing rockets into Israel after warning it to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes from Israel on Gaza targets.
UN human rights chief Michele Bachelet said she was concerned about the high level of casualties in Gaza and warned that Israeli strikes might constitute war crimes.
Nine members, including several Western countries, voted against the resolution and another 14 abstained. China and Russia were among those voting in favour.
The US, which only has observer status at the council, did not take part in the debate.
