Polls Closed in Syria, Vote Count Begins
Syria’s Higher Judicial Committee for Presidential Elections informed that the polls in the presidential election have closed.
"The election is over, the vote count has begun," the committee stated, quoted by the SANA news agency.
Earlier, the committee was forced to prolong the vote by five hours due to a high turnout, until 00:00 local time. Additional ballot boxes were sent to a number of provinces.
Three candidates are running for president of Syria: incumbent head of state Bashar al-Assad, former state minister Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and leader of the Syrian Democratic Front Mahmoud Marei.
