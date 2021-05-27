Bulgarian Restaurant-Keepers Protest against Lack of State Support
The Bulgarian Association of Catering Establishments and the Association of Catering Establishments object to the actions of the caretaker government towards businesses. "Not only is there no desire for future support, but even the current support programmes have been frozen for unclear reasons," the statement reads.
The two unions join the call of the chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association for an urgent convening of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation and the Economic Council, due to the uncertainty over how the economic and social measures introduced due to the pandemic will continue.
