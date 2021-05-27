Caretaker Health Minister Issues New Orders, State of Epidemic Emergency Extended Until 31 July

Bulgaria: Caretaker Health Minister Issues New Orders, State of Epidemic Emergency Extended Until 31 July

As of today, May 27, Romanian citizens can enter Bulgaria via all border crossing points without a document for a negative PCR result or antigen test, vaccination certificate or positive result certifying previous infection.

So reads Order No RD-01-374This issued by caretaker Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

The same order temporarily prohibits the entry into our country of persons arriving from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Maldives, Brazil and countries and territories in Africa. The exception is made for the persons who are Bulgarian citizens and persons with permanent or long-term residence status on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and the members of their families.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with permanent or long-term residence status in Bulgaria and their family members arriving from these countries are placed under a 10-day quarantine. The order lists countries and territories that do not fall within the scope of the ban on entry into our country.

Exceptions are made for army servicemen, diplomats, members of the government and their relatives, temporary staff and students. Drivers and stewards of buses, pilots and air crew members, naval workers, border workers, children up to 5 years of age can enter the country without a vaccination document or a rapid test

With two other orders, the health minister extended until July 31the temporary anti-epidemic measures introduced in the country.

The full text of the orders is available on the Health Ministry's website.

 

 

Tags: Bulgaria, health minister, new orders
