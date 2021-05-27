US Ambassador to North Macedonia Wants to See EU Accession Talks As Soon As Possible

“At a meeting with [Prime Minister] Zoran Zaev I emphasised that we value our bilateral partnership with North Macedonia and want to see EU accession talks as quickly as possible. We see a positive way forward and are pleased with the ongoing conversation by both Bulgaria and North Macedonia to move North Macedonia EU accession forward,” tweeted US Ambassador Kate Byrnes.

The government statement said there were messages of continued progress in reforms and the fight against corruption. Prime Minister Zaev said he is grateful for the great support from the US as a key strategic partner in the development and democracy of the country.

“It was concluded that the policies of dialogue open perspectives for our country and the whole region, and the United States of America, as announced, is interested in positive processes in the region,” the prime minister said at the meeting, adding that “we are focused on positive developments regarding the next step in European integration, as well as on the development of good neighbourly relations with Bulgaria.”

“We continue with the pace of reform, as well as the fight against crime and corruption. The government is firmly committed to supporting the independence of the judiciary and the equality of all before the law,” he added.

“With the calming of the pandemic, we expect an acceleration of the pace of the large investment plan we have, which aims to improve the living standards of citizens economically and according to European values,” said Zaev. /Željko Trkanjec | EURACTIV.hr