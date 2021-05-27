Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange for Powerful Thunderstorms Declared in Four Regions
Bulgarian national weather service has issued the Code Orange alert for hazardous weather in four districts for May 28, due to forecasts of thunderstorms and heavy rain.
The four districts are in the northern part of Bulgaria: Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo.
The lower Code Yellow alert for potentially hazardous weather has been issued for the rest of Bulgaria, as the country’s meteorology institute forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Weather conditions could also result in hailstorms, the institute said.
In the case of six districts – Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Vidin, Montana and Vratsa – the warning included potentially hazardous strong winds.
