Bulgaria: Top Management of Road Infrastructure Agency Replaced

Engineer Ivan Dosev was removed from the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency. In an interview for the BNR, Ivan Dosev confirmed that he was no longer part of the agency’s management, but did not comment the information that the other board members Professor Oleg Assenov and Georgi Terziyski were also removed from their posts.

"I was removed from the post at the discretion of the minister", answered engineer Dosev. Georgi Terziyski thanked his colleagues on Facebook: "The difficult and unknown road is the challenge that makes you overcome impasse. I would like to thank the people who walked with me on the path of creation. Time will tell who the builders and the destroyers are. We were a great team!" wrote Georgi Terziyski.



