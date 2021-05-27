Caretaker Economy Minister Dismissed Supervisory Board of Bulgarian Development Bank

Caretaker Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov removed from office members of the current Supervisory Board of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB), Dimitar Simeonov and Velina Burska. The proposed replacements are Vasil Shtonov and Valentin Mihov.

Thus, the Bulgarian Development Bank remains without operating supervision until the BNB decides whether the two new members proposed by the Economy Minister are suitable, Informs Trud daily.

This became clear after the meeting of the caretaker Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov with the Chairman of the BDB Supervisory Board, Stamen Yanev. Yesterday Petkov replaced the audit committee of the bank, and today it remains without operating supervision for indefinite period.

The Minister of Economy was also supposed to meet with the other two members of the bank supervision body - Mitko Simeonov and Velina Burska, but they explained to him that they refused to participate in such public meetings and were therefore fired.

We remind that the reputation of BDB was marred after it transpired that the bank provided huge loans, granted not to small and medium-sized businesses, but to big companies associated with oligarchs, such as Domuschievi brothers, Delyan Peevski, Georgi Gergov, Georgi Samuilov, Rumen Gaitanski the Wolf, etc.