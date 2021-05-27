Anadolu Jet Low-Coster Launches Direct Flights from Sofia to Antalya

Turkey is launching direct flights connecting Sofia and Antalya this season. Anadolu Jet, a low-cost airline and a brand of Turkish Airlines, is including Bulgaria's capital Sofia in its network of international destinations, announced the company's press office.

Anadolu Jet will operate Sofia-Antalya flights two times a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Planes will take off from Sofia at 1.45pm, and from the international airport in Antalya at 11am. Roundtrip tickets will cost €80-€90.

Sofia is the 47th foreign destination to which Anadolu Jet planes fly. The company was established in April 2008. Since 29 March 2020, it has been operating international flights from the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, located on the Asian coast of the metropolis.

 

