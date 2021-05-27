Syrians Head for Polling Stations to Elect President of the Republic

Syrians on Wednesday morning headed for the polling stations to cast their votes and choose the president of the Syrian Arab Republic from among three candidates: Abdullah Abdullah, Bashar al-Assad and Mahmoud Mar’ai, while determined to achieve the success of this entitlement which is a sovereign national entitlement.

With the completion of the preparations for the judicial subcommittees in the provinces and the suspend of all forms of electoral propaganda campaigns for the candidates, 12,102 election centers will open today in all provinces for Syrian citizens, as the number of eligible voters registered inside and abroad Syria has reached more than 18 million.

Member of the Higher Judicial Committee for Elections, Judge Nuri Fares, said in a statement to SANA on Tuesday that, prior to the presidential elections scheduled on Wednesday, all the necessary preparations have been accomplished to complete the electoral process, pointing out that all precautionary measures have been taken to address the novel Coronavirus epidemic, so that the voter can easily exercise his right.

Fares indicated that the ballot boxes will be opened in the electoral centers on Wednesday at six in the morning for the members of the committee, the agents of the candidates and the media to ensure that they are empty in accordance with the General Elections Law No. 5 of 2014, and then they will be closed to start the electoral process at seven in the morning.

Fares also said that the committee has not yet been informed of any violation by any province regarding the start of the electoral silence process.

On May 10, the Higher Constitutional Court announced the final list of candidates for the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, namely Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior affirmed the completion of all preparations and equipment necessary for the electoral process, indicating that the number of citizens who are entitled to vote and registered inside and abroad Syria is 18 million, 107 thousand and Elections 109 after resolving those deprived of the right to vote in accordance with the General Elections Law.

The Information Minister stressed that the ministry provided all logistical services to the media center to facilitate the work of Arab and foreign journalists, and their movement was facilitated, indicating that what is required only from these correspondents is professionalism, credibility, and conveying the true image as it is conveyed by the national media.