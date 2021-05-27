Ryanair Resumes Flights from Plovdiv to London on June 4

Low-cost airline Ryanair will resume its flights to/from Plovdiv Airport from/to London Stansted on June 4. They will be performed twice a week – on Mondays and Fridays, respectively from 9:20 pm and 12:25 pm Bulgarian time, Plovdiv Airport reported on their website.

Despite the restrictions imposed and the Covid-secure rules that we have already become used to, travel to the UK from Plovdiv Airport is now possible and quite affordable. Prices in one direction start from 14.99 euros. You can book your tickets on the airline’s website.

In connection with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier introduces the following regulations for entering the UK:

The negative PCR test is mandatory for each traveller. It must be made at the latest 3 days before departure for England; Before departure, it is advisable to check the list of countries designated in red, amber and green color, as it changes constantly. Travellers from countries designated in red: they can only enter the UK if you are British or Irish citizen or have a permanent address in the UK. These passengers can enter through a specific airport and undergo a 10-day quarantine period at a government-approved hotel. Steps: Book the so-called Managed Quarantine Package Fill in the Passenger Locator Form Passengers from countries designated in amber: they must self-quarantine for 10 full days after arrival or full stay if it is less than 10 days. Book tests for day 2 and day 8 Fill in the Passenger Locator Form Passengers from countries designated in green:

Book a test for day 2 (the coronavirus test must be done before or on day 2 and day 8 of quarantine)

Fill in the Passenger Locator Form

The measures apply to all persons (including UK citizens and residents) who enter the UK outside the common travel area covering the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. British overseas territories do not belong to the common travel area. Measures related to the coronavirus pandemic may vary depending on which part of UK you stay in - England, Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

Note: Failure to comply with the above measures is a criminal offence and a passenger who ignores them can be fined. The list of exceptions is short and Ryanair recommends to examine it carefully.