Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 393 Newly Infected, 36 Fatalities
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 393 from 13,872 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 27.
192 were confirmed from PCR and 201 from rapid antigen tests.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 417,526.
The active cases are 22,591.
Of the total, 3,396 patients are in hospitals, 375 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
· 1,192 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 377,318;
· 20,860 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,303,575;
· 36 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,617.
