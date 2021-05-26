Court Ruled All Arrests in Presidency Made Year Ago Are Unlawful

All arrests after the action in the presidency are unlawful.

This was decided by the Sofia Administrative Court, which upheld the decision of the Sofia District Court from November last year.

Among those arrested during the July 2020 operation was President's Security and Defense Adviser at the time Iliya Milushev.

At the time of the arrest, prosecutors, police officers and officials from the Prosecutor General's Office's Bureau entered the presidency building, and the searches sparked more than 100 days of protests.

The Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev defended the actions and claimed there are evidences supporting them.

However according to the court, when he was detained, the prosecutor's office did not provide information on what crime Milushev had committed.

There was no information on what crime he was supposed to commit if he has stayed in his office. At the end of March this year, after another court decision, Milushev regained his access to classified information.

The prosecution then claimed that, as a security adviser, he had instigated a former intelligence officer to hand over secret documents casting doubt on the managerial qualities of the head of the State Intelligence Agency.

According to the state indictment, the file should have been handed over to the head of state Rumen Radev.

The decision of the administrative court is not a precedent, after the court ruled in late February for the same reasons that he had been illegally detained for 24 hours, again under the Interior Ministry Act, and the head of state's legal secretary Plamen Uzunov.