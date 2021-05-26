Watch Flower Super Moon Tonight

The next full moon, otherwise known as the Flower Moon, is set to grace our skies tonight, May 26, reaching its official peak at around 11:30 pm. It will also be the second supermoon of the year.

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days and happens when the Moon is completely illuminated by the Sun's rays. It occurs when the Earth is directly aligned between the Sun and the Moon.

The astronomers said that the moon will appear 7 times larger than the normal and 15 percent brighter than the usual as it draw near to the Earth’s closest point. Australia and the central United States would experience the best view of the once-in-a-decade event.

The biggest supermoon of 2021 would feature the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, the astronomical event earned various reactions online.

On Wednesday night the Earth would experience this year’s biggest “supermoon” together with the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years. May’s full moon would be called as the “Super Flower Blood Moon.”

May’s full moon is also called as “Flower Moon” because it occurs when spring flowers are in bloom. The moon will turn into red as it passed through the Earth’s shadow, which is known as the “Blood Moon”.

“Lunar eclipses are safe to watch and observers need not use any kind of protective filters for the eyes. A pair of binocular will help magnify the view and will make the red coloration of the Moon brighter,” Astronomers said.