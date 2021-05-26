Belgium Suspends Vaccinations with J&J Following One Fatality

Society » HEALTH | May 26, 2021, Wednesday // 16:09
Bulgaria: Belgium Suspends Vaccinations with J&J Following One Fatality

The Belgian government said on Wednesday it was suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41 following the death of a woman from severe side-effects after receiving the jab.

"The Inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA," the Belgian health ministers said in a statement.

The woman - who was under the age of 40 - died on 21 May, after being admitted to hospital with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency, the statement said.

 

Tags: Belgium, vaccination, J&J vaccine, suspended
