Bulgaria: Father Stabs Son in the Heart, Terrified Mother Dies at the Scene

A 73-year-old man from the village of Smolyanovtsi in Montana municipality shot his son, 47, in the knee, then stabbed him in the heart with a knife.

The son, named Angel, died at the scene, the Montana Department of Interior said.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm last night at the family's home in Smolyanovtsi. At the sight of what was happening, the mother named Veneta, 70, suffered an emotional shock and possibly a heart attack, and died.

She suffered from heart disease and diabetes, and her body was taken to a Montana hospital for an autopsy.

The murderer, Georgi, made a full confession and was taken into custody by Montana police. The weapons he used - an illegally held hunting rifle and a knife - were seized, experts said.

“I’ve never thought such a tragedy could happen in this family. Angel worked, he was a bit of a tough guy, but he didn't abuse alcohol and he didn't have a violent temper. Uncle Georgi took care of his sick wife, and that's how his days passed. I do not know what happened, but the tragedy is great," said mayor of Smolyanovtsi Plamen Lychkov, quoted by Konkurent newspaper.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under Article 116 of the Criminal Code, and the investigation is being carried out under the direction of the Montana District Prosecutor’s Office, the Regional Police Directorate in the city said.