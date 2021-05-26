Bulgaria: Caretaker Prime Minister Replaced Chairman of State Agency for National Security

The Chairman of the State Agency for National Security (DANS) Dimitar Georgiev was relieved of his post following a decision of the Council of Ministers. The cartaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said that he had proposed that one of the regional directors of the Agency, Plamen Tonchev,take over the office.

Yanev said that the decision on Georgiev's dismissal was made on the grounds that he created a precedent that harmed the

reputation of SANS and gave rise to suspect that he undertook politically-motivated acts at a position which is de-politicized

by law.

The regional governors of Sofia, Varna, Dobrich and Silistra have also been replaced at today's cabinet sitting, as titularies were appointed instead of acting governors. Yanev said that at the moment there are no plans for the replacement of other directors in the special services, and the caretaker cabinet will inform if any replacements are made.

The caretaker government and Yanev were rebuked for making purges in the administration and could not guarantee the fairness of the vote.

"I cannot know who said what, I don't follow the statements of political leaders. The rumour is being spread that the caretaker government is trying to gain control over the state. My reply is that we are trying to rid the state and its institutions of unlawful practices. We need action that is in the public interest. If that's what we are accused of, we accept it. We will oust the employees who are not diligent and do not work for the public interest. All other citizens in the administration can feel safe," Yanev said.