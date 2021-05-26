Bulgaria: All Schoolchildren Resume In-Person Learning from 31 May

From 31 May, schools will resume in-person learning for all students from fifth to eleventh grade. This is done according to an order of the caretaker Health Minister issued on 18 May 2021.

Schools will continue to implement anti-epidemic measures already in place: thorough disinfection and wearing protective masks. As before, contacts between different classes will be limited.

In case of increased morbidity among students or teachers, school principals can propose a switch to remote learning. This proposal must be approved in advance by over 50% of parents, in agreement with the public council and approved by the pedagogical council of the respective school.

Upon completion of this procedure, the regional education inspectorate has to be notified. The proposal will be sent to the Minister of Education and Science, who will take the final decision.

There is no need for permission from the Minister when, at the discretion of the principal, a separate class from the school resumes remote learning. There is a possibility for children to continue to study in an electronic environment after 31 May if their parents submit a relevant application to school authorities.

The deadline for switching over to remote learning will depend on the epidemic situation at school. Since in-person training is essential for achieving the educational goals and the socialization of students, it is recommended that remote classes should not last more than 10 school days if possible.