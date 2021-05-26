Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Coming

Yellow code for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms is in force for 14 regions in the country for Today, May 26.

The warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms applies to Sofia district, Sofia city and Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Lovech, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad and Silistra regions.

This is indicated by a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There are expected to be thunderstorms and local short-term and intense rainfall in quantities of medium quantities. In these areas the movement of air masses will remain unstable with the development of cumulonimbus clouds.

Due to the cold atmospheric front over Eastern Europe, there is a risk of sharp gusts of wind and hail.

Over the Black Sea coast there will be scattered, mostly high clouds.

In the afternoon, there will be more clouds in some places but precipitation is unlikely.

A light to moderate east wind will blow.

Maximum air temperatures will be 18-21 C°. The temperature of the sea water is 16-18 C°.

The sea wave will be mostly 2 points, in the evening it will start to intensify.

Over the mountains will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and mainly in the afternoon there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. However in some areas the precipitation will be of great intensity and significant amounts.

The wind from the northwest will change blowing from the east - mostly weak, in the highest parts - moderate from the southwest.

It will be cooler with a maximum temperature of 1200 meters - about 19 C°, at 2000 meters - about 12 C°.

After a short lull, on Thursday around and in the afternoon there will again be conditions for short-term, at times intense rain with thunder and a risk of hail.

During the weekend there will be breaks in the clouds and the precipitation will be less intense only in some locations. Daytime temperatures will drop and in the warm part of the day will be between 20 and 25 C°.

The last days of May and the first days of June will be relatively cool.