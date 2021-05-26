Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 406 Newly Infected, 68 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 406 from 13,839 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on May 26.

115 were confirmed from PCR and 291 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 417,133.

The active cases are 23,426.

Of the total, 3,533 patients are in hospitals, 383 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 2,423 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 376,126;

· 16,870 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,282,717;

· 68 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,581.