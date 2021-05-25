Covid-19: Half of U.S. Population Fully Vaccinated
The United States reached another milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts, with half of adults now fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.
The milestone comes almost two weeks after CDC officials relaxed social distancing and mask requirements for the 129 million adults now fully vaccinated, laying the groundwork for many states to further ease restrictions.
Now, a handful of states have surpassed the halfway mark for adults, including Maine, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts. But several states, including Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Georgia have vaccinated a little more than one-third of their adult population.
Despite the milestone, the spread of the virus continues in the U.S., with a seven-day average of 23,000 new cases and close to 500 deaths per day./nbc
