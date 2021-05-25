Covid-19: Half of U.S. Population Fully Vaccinated

The United States reached another milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts, with half of adults now fully vaccinated, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The milestone comes almost two weeks after CDC officials relaxed social distancing and mask requirements for the 129 million adults now fully vaccinated, laying the groundwork for many states to further ease restrictions.

That number is expected to increase as 61 percent of adults have received at least one dose, and children over the age of 12 are now eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 shots. Close to half of all Americans have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination effort, which began in December under the administration of then-President Donald Trump, was initially kept to elderly or at-risk individuals, as well as health care and essential workers.

As additional vaccines became available and supply increased, eligibility was opened up to every adult in April.