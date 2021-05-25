Parents Protest in Sofia against Mayor Fandakova

Parents protested the lack of enough places in nurseries and kindergartens in Sofia.

They gathered under the windows of the Sofia Municipality and demanded that Mayor Yordanka Fandakova be held accountable. The traffic on Moskovska Street in front of the building was also blocked for a short time.

After the official ranking on May 17, it turned out that for over 10 thousand children there are no places in kindergartens and nurseries. The protesters were invited for a talk at the town hall, but they refused.

Their demands are to build more kindergartens and nurseries, and to have compensation for all children regardless of their age.

Children who not admitted are entitled to compensation from the state - but only if they have already applied for a private kindergarten. However, the parents insist on compensation for all children left outside.

The monthly compensation is BGN 291. Fees for garden and nursery on average in Sofia is - nearly 600.

State aid is received only by children over 3 years of age. Hours before the protest, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova explained why there was such a request for help.

This is an extremely important age for school preparation, ie. these are investments for education, nurseries and kindergartens are necessary for families who want to go to work, to build a career for themselves, but this is more of a social activity ", said Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia Municipality.