India Braces for Hurricane Yaas: over 1 Million People Evacuated
India is preparing for the second hurricane in a short time. Hurricane Yaas is over the Bay of Bengal and will cross the east of the country later today. About 1.1 million people have been evacuated.
The hurricane has so far killed two people and destroyed several homes.
The Indian Meteorological Institute has said that the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha may experience gusts of wind up to 165 kilometers per hour. Major damage from the storm is taken into account.
Since Sunday, Indians have been sheltered in schools and government buildings. Thousands of emergency workers are involved in the evacuations, which are complicated by the corona crisis.
The local authorities are calling on Indians who have been evacuated to keep a sufficient distance and to wear face masks at the shelter locations.
